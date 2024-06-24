<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nomura Holdings, Japan’s largest brokerage, and its digital asset arm, Laser Digital, today released a survey showing that over half of the investment manager respondents intend to invest in crypto assets over the next three years.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://laserdigital.com/research/post-3-5/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">survey</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> — conducted in April with over 500 investment managers in Japan — found that 54% of the respondents were interested in investing in crypto over the next three years to stabilize their portfolios while reducing risk through diversification and hedging against inflation. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">About 25% of the respondents said that they held a positive impression of cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin and ether, while 62% saw crypto assets as a diversification opportunity.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The survey was conducted following the Japanese cabinet's </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277966/japan-vc-invest-crypto-web3-startups"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approval of a proposal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in February to add crypto to the list of assets that local investment limited partnerships are allowed to acquire or hold. The revision to the Limited Partnerships Act is expected later this year, Nomura said in a separate </span><a href="https://laserdigital.com/company-news/survey-of-institutional-investors-in-japan-shows-over-half-of-respondents-intend-to-invest-in-digital-assets-over-the-next-3-years/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nomura’s study also showed that for respondents investing in or considering investing in crypto assets, the primary drivers for future investment include the development of a variety of products such as exchange-traded funds, investment trusts, staking, lending and other financial products.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As part of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” economic policy, Kishida has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241258/web3-japan-fumio-kishida"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the country is pushing to develop its Web3 industry. In December, the government </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269200/japan-seeks-to-exempt-companies-from-tax-on-unrealized-crypto-gains-reports"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a tax regime revision that seeks to exclude corporations from paying tax on unrealized crypto gains if they hold the assets longer-term.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>