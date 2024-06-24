Mark Cuban sells Pudgy Penguin for $30,000 along with several other NFTs

People • June 24, 2024, 11:35AM EDT
the block shutterstock

Quick Take

  • According to one of his OpenSea wallets, billionaire Mark Cuban has sold about a dozen NFTs including a Pudgy Penguin for more than $30,000.
  • The Cuban-associated wallet still holds approximately 1,600 NFTs.