Mark Cuban sells Pudgy Penguin for $30,000 along with several other NFTs

<p>Billionaire Mark Cuban has sold more than a dozen NFTs in recent days including a Pudgy Penguin for more than $30,000, according to one of his OpenSea wallets.</p>\r\n<p>The wallet associated with Cuban also <a href="https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0xf3bb2bdb756e75c80fef8cd2332b3b593ffb398e/57896044618658097711785492504343953926975274699741220483192166611388333031427">appears to be trying to sell</a> Dallas Mavericks-themed Proof of Culture NFT for nearly $50,000.</p>\r\n<p>Cuban's wallet, listed as one of two controlled by the owner of the NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks, still contains approximately 1,600 items, according to <a href="https://opensea.io/MCuban/activity">OpenSea data</a>. The celebrity entrepreneur did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>\r\n<div class="flex-shrink-0 flex flex-col relative items-end">\r\n<div>\r\n<div class="pt-0.5 juice:pt-0">\r\n<div class="gizmo-bot-avatar flex h-6 w-6 items-center justify-center overflow-hidden rounded-full juice:h-8 juice:w-8">\r\n<div class="relative p-1 rounded-sm flex items-center justify-center bg-token-main-surface-primary text-token-text-primary h-6 w-6">The star of the "Shark Tank" TV show dove headfirst into the NFT craze, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/101997/billionaire-mark-cuban-invests-in-nft-data-platform-cryptoslam">investing in some startups</a> in 2021. He has been a vocal proponent of NFTs, crypto and blockchain technology. Cuban, an investor in OpenSea, previously said the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246328/opensea-investor-mark-cuban-says-nft-marketplace-removing-royalties-is-a-huge-mistake">marketplace's decision</a> to make royalties payments optional was a mistake.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>