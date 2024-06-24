Demystifying the benefits of zero-knowledge proofs with Mysten Labs co-founder Kostas Chalkias

<p><i>Episode 37 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro, Axelar Co-Founder Sergey Gorbunov, and Mysten Labs Co-Founder &amp; Chief Cryptographer Kostas Chalkias.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. This is the second installment of a miniseries sponsored by Axelar and featuring co-host Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar — you can find part 1 with Eigen Layer's Sreeram Kannan here.

In this episode, Chaparro and Gorbunov are joined by Mysten Labs co-founder and chief cryptographer Kostas Chalkias to discuss the potential of zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to revolutionize the blockchain space.

OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
04:27 ZK-proof overview
08:45 Adoption of zk-proofs
15:33 Standardizing zk-proofs
22:27 Advice for builders
27:57 ZK & AI
35:55 How ZK improves UX
45:00 Predictions This episode is brought to you by our sponsor, Axelar.
Axelar is scaling interoperability to connect hundreds of new blockchains anticipated in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem. Find out more at axelar.network/layer2 