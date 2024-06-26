<p>Throughout last week, specifically from June 10-14, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/300342/what-is-pump-fun-and-how-do-you-create-your-own-memecoin">pump.fun</a> averaged roughly $870,000 in daily fees. This week, however, the picture wasn't so rosy. The platform saw its daily fees drop to an average of just around $605,000, marking a 30% decrease week-over-week.</p>\r\n<p>This decline can likely be attributed to unfavorable broader market conditions and an even worse price performance by SOL over the week, leading to a general reduction in risk appetite among users.</p>\r\n<p>The notable reduction in risk appetite is particularly significant for a platform like pump.fun, which represents one of the industry's most extreme points on the risk curve. The assets involved and deployed on the platform are often of the most speculative nature, attracting participants looking to make quick gains but also making them quick to retreat and avoid when the market turns sour.</p>\r\n<p>Moreover, the significant drop-off in revenue compared to the previous week, which indicates a corresponding decrease in tokens deployed and overall activity, might suggest that the platform — and the tokens it hosts — has reached a level of oversaturation. With an overwhelming volume of new coins being deployed, demand and attention may have reached a point where the platform is unable to keep up with the sheer volume of new coins being deployed on it.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/pump-fun-revenue-daily/embed" title="Pump.fun Revenue (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Pump.fun has been making up, on average, 35% of Solana's total fee revenue over the past two months. It's worth noting that this 35% figure has not taken into account the fees generated from third-party DEX or aggregator swaps for tokens that originated and were deployed from pump.fun.</p>\r\n<p>The high activity and substantial fees generated by pump.fun and the tokens deployed from it have demonstrated notable user engagement and brought significant economic activity to the network, albeit the demography of the attracted users drawn are those looking for high-risk, speculative returns.</p>\r\n<p>However, this dependency also comes with considerable risks. The speculative nature of pump.fun means that its activity is inherently cyclical and prone to rapid fluctuations. Should the thrill of speculation wane or market conditions turn unfavorable, the platform could see a significant slowdown in activity. This, in turn, could lead to a deep and sudden decline in transaction fees and overall activity on Solana.</p>\r\n<p>Moreover, this dependency raises concerns about the broader health and diversification of the blockchain ecosystem. A well-balanced platform ideally supports various applications and protocols, ensuring that it is not overly reliant on any single source of activity or revenue.</p>\r\n<p><em data-v-f87c67ca="">This is an excerpt from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Data &amp; Insights newsletter</a>. Dig into the numbers making up the industry’s most thought-provoking trends.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>