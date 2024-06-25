<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin DeFi protocol Alex Lab said the $4 million exploit it encountered last month was most likely linked to the Lazarus Group, a North Korea-backed cyber-hacking entity.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alex Lab said in an X </span><a href="https://x.com/alexlabbtc/status/1805415489717551402?s=46&amp;t=WjMDpXPWGrulwjdQmIns_A"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday that, after extensive investigations facilitated by crypto sleuth ZachXBT, the project has identified “substantial transaction evidence linking the attack to the Lazarus Group, a notorious hacker collective believed to be associated with the North Korean government.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The team detailed in the post two addresses — an initial exploit link and an address connected to the Lazarus Group — which it said were “crucial” in tracing the flow of stolen assets. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are actively collaborating with international law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to address the implications of this attack and to recover lost assets,” Alex Lab said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On May 16, Alex Lab </span><a href="https://x.com/ALEXLabBTC/status/1791020176332230988"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X that it suffered an exploit using compromised private keys obtained via a phishing attack. “The exploiter was able to drain some assets from the ALEX protocol,” the project said at the time. Certik </span><a href="https://x.com/CertiKAlert/status/1790432967422083329"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the attack had resulted in about $4.3 million in losses.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since then, the project </span><a href="https://x.com/ALEXLabBTC/status/1805422280693920025"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it has facilitated contact between Singaporean police and relevant crypto exchanges to ensure the security of stolen assets as the investigation proceeds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Many of those STX that we traced to CEXs are currently frozen with the relevant exchanges indicating that they will continue to freeze stolen assets pending the police investigations,” Alex Lab said in a separate </span><a href="https://x.com/ALEXLabBTC/status/1805422477310316582"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday. “The Foundation will make appropriate announcement as soon as these frozen funds can be returned to the affected users.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of the Alex token traded down 3.2% over the past 24 hours at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/alex-lab"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>