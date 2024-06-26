Discover What's Next in Web3 at The Aptos Experience, September 5 & 6

Immerse yourself in the cutting-edge world of Web3 at The Aptos Experience—an event like no other, where innovation meets immersion. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Seoul, this "un-conference" invites you to not just hear about the future of Web3 but to live it.

Highlights of The Aptos Experience

Thought-Leadership Talks: Gain insights from industry voices such as Arthur Hayes, Meltem Demirors, Jaquelyn Melinek, and Santiago R. Santos and learn where the future of the web is heading. Further ignite your creativity with talks and workshops led by Hashed, OKX Ventures, NBCUniversal, Paxos, LayerZero, Google Cloud, Condé Nast, Avara, Bybit, Supervillain Labs, Deutsch Motors, Xangle, and SK Telecom.

1:1 Studio Time: Engage directly with the engineering minds at Aptos Labs. This hands-on experience is designed to help you bring your ideas to life, offering guidance tailored to your needs and unique ideas.

Integrated Networking: Connect with investors, big brand partners, and other influential projects through integrated networking sessions. These connections could be the key to unlocking new opportunities and collaborations, helping you take your dApps to the next level.

Web3 Gaming & Art: Be among the first to test and play new Web3 games in real life. Get inspired by art demonstrations that highlight the transformative power of decentralization, merging art and technology in innovative ways.

Builder Exhibition Hall: See the Aptos Ecosystem on full display. The exhibition hall will feature a wide range of Web3 innovations, showcasing the vast potential and diversity of projects within the Aptos community.

Beyond the Talks

The conference doesn’t end with the final session of the day. Attendees will also enjoy post-event activities, including curated happy hours, dinners, and an after-party bash to remember.

The Aptos Experience will showcase why Seoul is a hub of innovation, offering further opportunities to network, relax, and draw inspiration from the city’s vibrant culture and technology scene.

Join Us for The Aptos Experience

Register for The Aptos Experience—September 5 & 6 in Seoul, South Korea. This is your opportunity to connect with pioneers, innovate with leaders, and be part of the future of Web3. Tickets are limited to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees. Get yours today.

This post is commissioned by Aptos Foundation and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.