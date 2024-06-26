<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Singapore-based Web3 developer OtherWorld announced today the beta launch of a non-fungible token platform based on the hit South Korean web novel and webtoon, Solo Leveling. The platform, named "Solo Leveling: Unlimited," will be launched on Avalanche blockchain, according to a press release.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“SL:U mirrors the captivating world, storyline, and prose of Solo Leveling, empowering users to actively participate and engage with the narrative through an innovative reward system,” the release said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For the digital collectibles platform, OtherWorld is utilizing a custom Layer-1 network built on top of Avalanche, which it said would feature gasless NFT transactions. The platform will be maintained for future use in bringing more webtoon and K-pop IPs to the Web3 space, OtherWorld said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Players on the platform can have their characters follow the original story of Solo Leveling by defeating monsters and collecting cards to level up. Users with high-level monster cards will be given various rewards, including PFP (profile-picture) NFTs of Solo Leveling’s main protagonist. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solo Leveling, first published in 2016, has grown to accumulate over 14 billion views worldwide as a franchise comprising a web novel, webtoon, anime and mobile game, according to the press release.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Singaporean Web3 company said it owns exclusive rights to 26 hit webtoon IPs, and can utilize K-pop IPs in collaboration with major agency Cube Entertainment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>