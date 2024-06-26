<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Two former executives of Hydrogen Technology have been sentenced for manipulating the price of the firm’s cryptocurrency and defrauding investors, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Michael Kane, co-founder and former CEO of Hydrogen was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, while his co-conspirator, Shane Hampton, a former head of financial engineering at the firm, was sentenced to two years and 11 months, according to the DOJ </span><a href="https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/two-men-sentenced-orchestrating-multimillion-dollar-cryptocurrency-securities-fraud-and-wire"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The DOJ statement, citing court documents, suggested that Kane and Hampton hired an outside firm, Moonwalkers Trading Ltd. of South Africa, to manipulate the price of Hydro tokens on a cryptocurrency exchange in U.S. The group executed about $7 million in wash trades and placed over $300 million in spoof trades for the token through the bot. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Hampton’s case was the first criminal jury trial in which a cryptocurrency was found to be a security,” the DOJ said. “The jury unanimously found that the defendants’ sales of HYDRO constituted investment contracts, making the token a security under federal securities law.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Starting 2018, Hydrogen’s platform claimed to let users develop applications and businesses using Hydro protocols on the Ethereum blockchain.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/173588/sec-takes-aim-at-crypto-project-and-its-market-maker-over-alleged-manipulation">charged</a> Hydrogen and Kane in September 2022 with market manipulation of crypto asset securities from 2018 to 2019.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In February of this year, Hampton was convicted of conspiracy to commit securities price manipulation and wire fraud. Earlier, the firm was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227950/hydro-hydrogen-michael-kane-tyler-ostern-internal-messages">forced</a> to pay $2.8 million in fines and damages after an enforcement action by the SEC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Kane pleaded guilty to securities price manipulation, wire fraud, and additional charges related to these crimes.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“In this case, for the first time, a jury in a federal criminal trial found that a cryptocurrency was a security and that manipulating cryptocurrency prices was securities fraud,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Shane Hampton, Michael Kane, and their co-conspirators defrauded investors by using a trading bot to manipulate the price of their company’s cryptocurrency,” Argentieri added. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>