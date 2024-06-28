Balance.Game launches ecosystem platform aiming to revolutionize the Web3 gaming industry

Background:

As the integration of gaming and blockchain technology deepens, the GameFi market is rapidly expanding. GameFi combines the enjoyment of traditional gaming with the financial mechanisms of blockchain, offering players opportunities to earn money while they play. This trend is attracting not only hardcore gamers but also a wider casual audience.

Founded in the U.S. in 2020, E-PAL started as a gaming companion service, with a focus on integrating social features like live streaming and voice chat. In 2020, E-PAL secured $3 million in seed funding from a16z, followed by a Pre-A round in 2021 led by Galaxy Interactive and a16z. Notable investors included YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, League of Legends developer and director Thomas, Riot Games co-founder and CEO Marc, and Michael from the renowned K5 Fund. Over four years, E-PAL has grown to become the world’s largest gaming companion platform, partnering with nearly 200 games, boasting 3.2 million registered users, approximately 400,000 E-PALs, and nearly 40,000 KOLs. All platform metrics indicate a trend for continued and stable growth for the future.

In April 2024, E-PAL underwent rebranding, introducing Balance.Game as its core product and platform, with E-PAL delegated to be its game companionship offering.

About Balance:

Balance, created by the E-PAL team, is a Web3 platform focused on blockchain gaming. Utilizing a user base of 3.2 million Web2 users, Balance aims to bring revolutionary innovation to the gaming industry through blockchain and AI technology.

Core Objectives:

Balance's primary goal is to create an open, inclusive, and fair gaming ecosystem. By integrating the advantages of AI and blockchain technology, developers can build and market their games more easily, and players can enjoy a more diverse, personalized, and enhanced gaming experience. Balance believes that this unique combination will drive the innovation and advancement of the Web3 gaming industry.

Features of Balance:

One-Click Login: Simplifies user access.

Balance Passport: Unique, streamlined user identification.

Easy Payments: Convenient payment methods.

Balance Wallet: Manages in-game assets, including NFTs and account abstraction.

Gaming Companion Services: Enhances social interaction in gaming.

Balance zkEVM Support: Enables seamless integration across games on different chains, offering instant transactions, massive scalability, and zero gas fees.

What is Balance ID?

Balance ID is an NFT based on the ERC721 standard, representing a user's unique identity within the Balance ecosystem. Each ID is unique and displays the user’s gaming achievements, assets, and social activities.

What is EPT Token?

EPT is the native token of the Balance ecosystem, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. It is used as an incentive to reward various platform activities, such as game transactions, providing liquidity, and participating in ecosystem construction, while also serving as the primary payment medium for platform transactions.

Platform Goals:

With the integration of AI components and the launch of Balance Wallet, the platform offers users a comprehensive range of services from game purchases and asset transactions to virtual social interactions. Balance aims to create a seamlessly connected Web3 gaming world, allowing users to efficiently manage and trade their gaming assets while also providing cross-chain distribution and promotion services for game developers.

Future Development:

Balance will continue to expand its compatible networks, including BSC, Aptos, Solana, Avalanche, and Klaytn, ensuring users can enjoy a broader range of gaming resources and services.

Balance aspires to become the Steam of the Web3 world, integrating a vast array of games and leveraging technologies like network integration, Balance zkEVM, and AI to overcome challenges like cross-chain transactions and payments, ensuring a smooth gaming experience on multiple chains - all on a single platform.

Balance will guide and convert users through various activities, airdrops, and multi-dimensional Web3 gaming experiences, lowering the entry barrier with features like the Balance AA Wallet and Passport. With this in mind, Balance aims to gradually transition their existing 3.2 million Web2 users to their Web3 platform.During the last two-week of testing, we acquired over 350,000 registered users via Epal.gg, primarily consisting of gaming companions.

Conclusion:

Balance is not just a gaming platform; it embodies an ambitious vision for the future of gaming. Dedicated to bringing Web3 gaming to the mainstream market, Balance is poised to be a significant force in the gaming industry, marking a new chapter in the fusion of gaming and blockchain technology. With its current infrastructure and extensive roadmap, Balance is set to become a major player in both the Web3 and gaming fields.

This post is commissioned by E-PAL Labs and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.