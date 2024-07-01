FORESIGHT 2024 Hong Kong Summit: Bridging East-West Web3 Thought Leadership

The third annual FORESIGHT Conference is set to take place on August 11-12, 2024, in Hong Kong.

Building on the success of previous years, this premier Web3 industry summit is jointly organized by Foresight News, Foresight Ventures, and The Block. The event will be hosted at the Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, serving as a global nexus for Web3 innovators to exchange ideas and foster cross-cultural collaboration.

FORESIGHT 2024 aims to bridge Eastern and Western Web3 perspectives, bringing together the world's most innovative leaders to explore cutting-edge industry trends and shape the future of blockchain technology.

The summit will feature in-depth discussions on over twenty key topics, including Layer 2 solutions, mass adoption strategies, modularization, restaking, the Bitcoin ecosystem, and the convergence of AI and crypto. We are proud to host an impressive lineup of speakers, including Tieshun Roquerre (Founder of Blast), Steve Yun (Chairman of TON Foundation), Mohammad Shaikh (Founder of Aptos), and Anurag Arjun (Founder of Avail), among other visionary industry leaders.

This is a truly native Web3 summit, focusing exclusively on future-oriented, controversial, and paradigm-shifting ideas in the Web3 space.

Join us in Hong Kong for this unparalleled opportunity to engage with global Web3 thought leaders.

About the Organizers:

Foresight News is a Web3 content platform, guided by the fundamental principles of objectivity and neutrality, committed to establishing an information gateway for the Web3 world. While providing users with timely and high-quality Web3 news and in-depth content, Foresight News paves a fast lane to the "next era" for Web3 builders and enthusiasts through FN Calendar, tool navigation, and a series of upcoming products.

Foresight Ventures is dedicated to backing the disruptive innovation of blockchain for the next few decades. We manage multiple funds: a VC fund, an actively-managed secondary fund, a multi-strategy FOF, and a private market secondary fund, with AUM exceeding $400 million. Foresight Ventures adheres to the principles of "Unique, Independent, Aggressive, Long-Term mindset", providing extensive support for portfolio companies. The team comprises seasoned professionals from top financial and technology companies including Sequoia China, CICC, Google, Bitmain.

The Block is the leading information services brand in the digital asset space. The Block’s expertise across research, news, and data is unmatched and delivers objective and nuanced insight into how this emerging industry intersects with technology, government, and financial markets.

About FORESIGHT Conference:

Launched in 2022, the FORESIGHT Conference has quickly established itself as Asia's most innovative Web3 summit. It serves as a platform for global Web3 pioneers to exchange ideas and bridge East-West perspectives. The event attracts a diverse array of participants, including government officials, industry leaders, institutional investors, top VCs, and representatives from cutting-edge projects.

Key discussion topics will include:

- The evolving landscape of Asian Web3

- Institutional adoption: Opportunities and challenges

- Regulatory frameworks in the era of compliance

- Global Web3 investment trends

- Advancements in the Bitcoin ecosystem

- The transition of AI+Crypto from narrative to application

- Large-scale implementation of Zero-Knowledge proofs

- The future of Web3 social networking

For more information and to secure your place at this landmark event, visit:

Official website: https://foresightnews.pro/foresight2024

Event calendar: https://lu.ma/foresight2024

Sponsorship and partnership inquiries: [email protected]

Join us in shaping the future of Web3 at FORESIGHT 2024!

