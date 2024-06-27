<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rebar, a Bitcoin analytics software startup, announced on Thursday that it raised $2.9M in seed funding to build what is being described as the first dedicated Bitcoin-based MEV product. The round was led by 6th Man Ventures, with participation from ParaFi Capital, Arca, Moonrock Capital, and UTXO Management.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MEV, or maximal extractible value, is the process of ordering transactions to earn higher fees.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Rebar recognizes that MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) strategies are emerging on Bitcoin, similar to those seen in DeFi on Ethereum,” according to a press release. “The company recognizes both the challenges and opportunities presented by MEV, aiming to develop solutions that balance network efficiency with user protection and equitable value distribution across the Bitcoin ecosystem.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In particular, the startup is building an alternative to the public mempool that will enable miners to organize transactions better. New protocols like Ordinals and Runes have created opportunities for MEV on Bitcoin that previously didn’t exist because the Bitcoin blockchain does not natively support smart contacts. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The more complex transactions become, the more opportunities miners have to create MEV by exploiting the inefficiencies caused by added complexity,” Bitcoin company River Financial wrote in an explainer. Examples of MEV include frontrunning, sandwiching, and arbitraging transactions, including where a miner replaces a user’s buy order with their own to lock in a better price.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We believe Rebar is at the forefront of a crucial development in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Their focus on MEV and its related infrastructure will be vital as Bitcoin continues to evolve and attract more diverse activities on-chain,” Carl Vogel of 6th Man Ventures said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Bitcoin is entering a new era of programmability and increased trading activity," said Rebar CEO Alex Luce. "Our mission is to develop infrastructure and products that help the Bitcoin community — its users, miners, and developers — navigate the emerging MEV landscape on Bitcoin, ensuring a more equitable and transparent ecosystem."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition to the private mempools already deployed on chains like Ethereum to shield information from front-running MEV bots by avoiding broadcasting it to the entire network, Rebar also plans to build data products and dashboards.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>