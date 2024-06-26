ATOR rebrands to Anyone - hits 1,800 relays to bring privacy mainstream

The DePIN project’s name switch signals a transition from darkness into light.

ATOR, one of the leading privacy protocols has commenced its rebrand to Anyone (anyone.io). The transition sees one of the largest DEX migrations in the history of crypto, with the ATOR pool being in the top 15 Uniswap pools on Ethereum by value.

Having initially started life as an incentive layer built upon The Onion Router (Tor), ATOR (now rebranding to Anyone) pivoted to their own fully decentralised layer in February 2023 and has rapidly scaled to over 1,800 relays… and thedemand has outstripped their supply. ATOR DePIN hardware relays are so sought after that they are selling on secondary marketplaces for up to 400%-500% of their original price.

A Move to the Mainstream

ATOR Protocol’s rebrand to Anyone finally severs its ties with Tor, and establishes a critical moment for the company in driving privacy forth as a fundamental human right.

The requirement for a truly decentralised privacy network is dire. Only a handful of companies control the growing pie of VPN market share, and remain a honeypot of centralized single points-of-failure, with a reliance by customers on opaque no-log policies that are consistently broken.

The Tor network remains an option, but continues to be synonymous with darkness and criminality. Regardless of such connotations, accessing and using Tor’s browser is not an out-of-the box solution for average internet users.

To enable true digital privacy, we need a solution that anyone can use.