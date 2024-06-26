<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wallets thought to be associated with the U.S. government have moved a sizable portion of cryptocurrencies — specifically 3,940 bitcoins worth $241 million — onto Coinbase, according to on-chain sleuth </span><a href="https://x.com/lookonchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lookonchain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. This comes just hours after the same pseudonymous researcher found evidence that the German government had moved 750 bitcoins.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is not uncommon for governments to sell or auction off crypto collected through criminal investigations or other asset seizures. Billionaire bitcoiner Tim Draper, for instance, purchased nearly 30,000 bitcoins seized from the Silk Road darknet market by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Data provider Arkham Research traced the U.S. transaction and found the 3,940 bitcoins were originally seized from Indian national Banmeet Singh. In 2024, he pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances and money laundering offenses and was ordered to forfeit cryptocurrencies worth approximately $150 million <a href="https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/dark-web-vendor-sentenced-distributing-narcotics-and-ordered-forfeit-150m">at the time</a></span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A source with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Block that Coinbase controls the receiving address.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to data site </span><a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin Treasuries</span></a>,<span style="font-weight: 400;"> the U.S. government currently possesses 213,546 BTC, worth over $13 billion at the current market price, making it one of the world's largest bitcoin holders. The German government, meanwhile, is the world’s fourth-largest sovereign holder of bitcoin, behind China and Great Britain, with 46,359 coins. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Casa co-founder and Bitcoin educator Jameson Lopp has tracked U.S. government </span><a href="https://jlopp.github.io/us-marshals-bitcoin-auctions/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sales of bitcoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and found it has seized and sold off at least 195,091 bitcoins, earning over $366 million, since 2014.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Known government bitcoin stockpiles account for 2.7% of the total 21 million bitcoin supply.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>