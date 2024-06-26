<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The team behind the Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BVM) last week launched BitZK, a zero-knowledge proofs service that enhances Bitcoin's scalability by allowing users to create rollups and migrate applications from Ethereum to Bitcoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This need for scaling solutions emerged last year with the launch of protocols like Ordinals and Runes, which spurred on-chain activity similar to Ethereum. This surge in activity prompted several development teams to explore new methods of scaling Bitcoin and to incorporate ideas from other blockchain projects.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Historically, scaling Bitcoin has been problematic, whether through raising block sizes or developing scalable layer-2 solutions. Previously, the network's limited user base allowed developers the luxury of time to make decisions, but the recent increase in on-chain use has accelerated the need for effective scaling solutions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The blockchains on Bitcoin powered by BVM will be the first-ever examples of Bitcoin ZK-rollups on mainnet, which is a massive tech breakthrough,” developer @bird2836 told The Block in a direct message. Zero-knowledge proofs are used in blockchain circles to compress data, and have become the basis for many of the most popular rollups on Ethereum. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BVM is charging at least $99 per month for access to its BitZK service, and has already lined up a roster of early users, including Bitcoin layer 2s RWA Chain, POWD3R Blockchain and Octopus Bridge. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The monthly fee covers the memory, CPU, and storage costs associated with running a Bitcoin layer 2. Higher-end </span><a href="https://bvm.network/pricing"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pricing models</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are available at $499 and $1,999. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BVM, launched in January 2023, aims to make the Bitcoin network as generalized as possible. In other words, the team wants to make functionality pioneered on networks like Ethereum possible on the first and largest blockchain. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the project’s whitepaper, “BVM is a state machine similar to Ethereum-VM that utilizes Bitcoin as a data layer to achieve transaction-level consensus. This approach allows BVM to function as a general-purpose state machine utilizing Bitcoin’s security and data availability without additional network or consensus protocol.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The project is one of several Bitcoin scaling solutions that have started to gain traction as protocols like Ordinals and Runes drive demand for block space.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>