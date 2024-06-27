<p>Crypto venture firm Paradigm has rolled out its first production-ready Ethereum execution client developed in Rust, named Reth 1.0. The client will focus on delivering a stable Ethereum mainnet node and aims for high throughput performance in terms of RPC, synchronization and storage capacity.</p>\r\n<p>"After almost two years of development and a successful audit by Sigma Prime, we are finally releasing Reth 1.0, the first “prod-ready” release of our blazing-fast Ethereum execution client. We invite RPC providers and stakers to run Reth," Georgios Konstantopoulos, chief technology officer at Paradigm, said.</p>\r\n<p>An execution client is a software application that connects to the Ethereum network and executes the rules of the network. Being a production-ready client software means that Reth 1.0 is ready for use by developers or stakers in their production environments, where it will handle live transactions and operations.</p>\r\n<p>Currently, Reth 1.0 can sync to the Ethereum mainnet in about 50 hours from genesis and manages around 2.25TB for archive node storage with high transaction throughput and low latency, as noted by the team. This may be the fastest sync speed among all client projects.</p>\r\n<h2 data-v-f87c67ca="">Reth 1.0: A performance-focused execution client</h2>\r\n<p>Execution clients play a crucial role in processing transactions, executing smart contracts and maintaining the state of the Ethereum network. Reth will complement existing Ethereum execution clients such as Geth, Nethermind, Besu and Erigon.</p>\r\n<p>The introduction of a new execution client will help in diversifying Ethereum’s client ecosystem. It is crucial for the network’s users to rely on diverse client projects that offer fully functional node software and are well-connected to the network. </p>\r\n<p>The future version, Reth 1.1, will focus on supporting the OP Stack. Paradigm has invited industry participants to use Reth in production and offered priority support and custom features for early partners. This comes days after Paradigm announced it had raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300046/paradigm-raises-850-million-for-a-third-investment-fund">$850 million</a> for a third fund focused on investing in crypto.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>