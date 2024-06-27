<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau has sent Nine Chen, a popular Taiwanese singer, to the prosecutors' office in Taipei on suspicion of aggravated fraud and violations of banking laws for his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme linked to Hong Kong’s JPEX exchange, according to local media reports.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following an investigation, authorities have determined that Chen — who reportedly received 320,000 USDT to act as JPEX’s brand ambassador last year — is suspected of engaging in fraudulent activities related to JPEX in Taiwan, local newspaper United Daily News </span><a href="https://udn.com/news/story/7321/8054890"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday. The prosecutors have yet to press charges against Chen.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The investigation of the singer came after Hong Kong authorities </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252265/hong-kong-blocks-access-to-jpexs-website-and-app-amid-probes"><span style="font-weight: 400;">busted JPEX's local operations</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year and arrested dozens of suspects related to a HK$1.6 billion ($204.9 million) fraud case. Many investors in Taiwan were also affected.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In October, prosecutors summoned Chen as a witness but later listed him as a defendant. Chen told local media at the time that the money he invested through JPEX exceeded his endorsement earnings and that his assets had lost about 15% of their value.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Currently, Taiwan requires virtual asset services providers to comply with anti-money laundering laws since the Financial Supervisory Commission introduced those rules in July 2021. JPEX, however, has not registered with the FSC for AML compliance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chen’s agency did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>