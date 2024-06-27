<div>The implied volatility of short-dated out-of-the-money bitcoin puts on the CME has increased over the past month as traders anticipate greater price volatility and hedge against the potential for further downside movement, analysts say.</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>According to the CF Benchmarks' <a href="https://www.cfbenchmarks.com/data/indices/BVX" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.cfbenchmarks.com/data/indices/BVX&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1719561967132000&amp;usg=AOvVaw2NXlqMMzjp5C1bp5JISzjV">Bitcoin Volatility Index</a>, the implied volatility for both short-dated puts and short-dated calls was approximately the same at the end of May, prior to the recent market downturn, during which bitcoin's price has fallen by over 14% in the past month. However, CF Benchmarks analysts are now observing a significant increase in implied volatility for near-term puts compared to their corresponding calls.</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>"Over the past few weeks, we've seen a larger increase in IV for short-dated puts, compared to calls, suggesting an increase in appetite for tactical hedging," CF Benchmarks analysts told The Block.</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>When IV increases for put options compared to call options, it indicates that traders are expecting greater price movements or increased uncertainty, particularly to the downside. "From May 31 to June 24, IV increased by 13.3% on 5D puts, and between June 7 to June 24, there was a 23% increase in IV on 5D puts," the analysts added.</div>\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div>However, CF Benchmarks data showed that there hasn't been a dramatic shift in strategic positioning for longer-dated OTM calls. "This suggests traders are continuing to look for longer-term bitcoin price exposure to the upside, with the short-dated IV appearing to be a sentiment shift for the short-term," the analysts added.</div>\r\n<div>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin </span>changed hands at around $61,245 at the time of writing, having traded flat in the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block’s price page</a>. The global cryptocurrency market cap Wednesday was $2.39 trillion, dropping 0.1% in the last 24 hours, according to Coingecko data.</p>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>