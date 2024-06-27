<p>Coinbase has decided against facilitating the upcoming migration of SingularityNet, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol AI tokens to the new Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) cryptocurrency.</p>\r\n<p>The ASI token merger involves SingularityNET, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300829/fetch-ai-leads-rally-of-major-ai-related-tokens-as-nvidia-becomes-worlds-most-valuable-company">Fetch.ai</a>, and Ocean Protocol implementing a two-phase migration process starting on July 1.</p>\r\n<p>This process will first see a migration of SingularityNET's AGIX and Ocean Protocol's OCEAN tokens into Fetch.ai's FET, followed by transitioning the resultant combined FET tokens into the new Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) cryptocurrency later in the month.</p>\r\n<h2>Token migration to form the new ASI cryptocurrency</h2>\r\n<p>However, on Wednesday, a Coinbase Assets <a href="https://x.com/CoinbaseAssets/status/1806058199948140855">X</a> post said, "<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Ocean (OCEAN) and </span>Fetch.ai<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> (FET) have announced a merger to form the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI). Coinbase will not execute the migration of these assets on behalf of users."</span></p>\r\n<p>Coinbase provided a workaround, stating that once the migration launches, users will be able to migrate their OCEAN and FET to ASI using a self-custodial wallet, such as Coinbase Wallet.</p>\r\n<p>"The ASI token merger will be compatible with all major software wallets," Coinbase Assets X account added. Coinbase Assets also emphasized that although it will not facilitate the migration, users can continue to trade FET and OCEAN tokens as usual until further notice.</p>\r\n<h2>AI protocol token merger</h2>\r\n<p>In March, <span data-v-f87c67ca="">Fetch.ai</span>, <span data-v-f87c67ca="">SingularityNET</span>, and <span data-v-f87c67ca="">Ocean Protocol</span>, entered into an agreement to merge tokens to create the combined Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) cryptocurrency.</p>\r\n<p>The goal behind the merger is to create the largest open-sourced, independent player in AI research and development, according to a statement <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285020/fetch-ai-singularitynet-and-ocean-protocol-tokens-surge-amid-merger-plans">shared</a> with The Block at the time. The teams said the rationale for the move was to capitalize on the rise of AI and the growth of the three AI projects, create a decentralized infrastructure at scale and accelerate investment into AI.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Despite the developments, the projects’ existing tokens have declined over the past 24 hours, with Fetch.ai (FET) falling 7.3% and SingularityNET (AGIX) dropping 6.9%. Ocean Protocol’s token, OCEAN, also decreased in value, down over 7%, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/256935/ocean-protocol-ocean-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">price page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>