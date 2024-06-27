<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Fund manager VanEck filed for an exchange-traded fund that would track the price of Solana.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"I am excited to announce that VanEck just filed for the FIRST Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US," said Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck said in a <a href="https://x.com/matthew_sigel/status/1806313241431138434"><span class="s3">post</span></a> on X on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">This comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot ETFs for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The agency approved 19b-4 forms for spot Ethereum ETFs last month and still need to greenlight registration statements in order for those to begin trading, though some <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1806053663007207672"><span class="s3">analysts</span></a> believe that could be as soon as next week. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The VanEck Solana Trust would list on the </span><span class="s1">Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and would "hold SOL and will value its Shares daily based on the reported MarketVectorTM Solana Benchmark Rate," according to the firm's S-1 <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2028541/000162828024030249/vanecksolanatrusts-1.htm"><span class="s3">registration statement</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Sigel asserted that SOL is a commodity because it "functions similarly" to bitcoin and ether. The SEC said SOL is a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233174/solana-matic-cardano-others-securities-sec-binance-lawsuit"><span class="s3">security</span></a> when it filed charges against crypto exchange Binance last year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The question of whether certain cryptocurrencies are securities under the SEC's jurisdiction or commodities, under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's jurisdiction, has been ongoing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"SOL’s decentralized nature, high utility, and economic feasibility align with the characteristics of other established digital commodities, reinforcing our belief that SOL may be a valuable commodity with use cases for investors, builders, and entrepreneurs looking for alternatives to the duopoly app stores," Sigel said on Thursday. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>