<p>Solana's price surged following a new exchange-traded fund filing from the asset manager VanEck.</p>\r\n<p>Solana rose from $139.10 to about $148 just minutes after the filing dropped, marking an immediate 6.47% spike. The token gained 8.45% over the past 24 hours as well, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd">solana price page</a>. Solana's market capitalization was $68 billion as of publication time. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd"><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-302321" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/SOLUSD_2024-06-27_09-47-54-800x397.png" alt="SOL prices, Jun. 27, 2024." width="800" height="397" /></a></p>\r\n<p>On Thursday morning, VanEck filed an S-1 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302295/vaneck-files-for-solana-etf-in-the-us-claiming-sol-is-a-commodity?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">form</a> with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the VanEck Solana Trust. Upon announcing the submission, VanEck Head of Digital Asset Research Matthew Sigel explained the firm's reasoning for the filing and why Solana is a commodity. </p>\r\n<p>"We believe the native token, SOL, functions similarly to other digital commodities such as Bitcoin and ETH," Sigel <a href="https://x.com/matthew_sigel/status/1806313241431138434">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. "It is utilized to pay for transaction fees and computational services on the blockchain. Like ether on the Ethereum network, SOL can be traded on digital asset platforms or used in peer-to-peer transactions."</p>\r\n<p>The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs">approved</a> VanEck's spot ether ETF to be listed on stock exchanges on May 23, but the fund still awaits approval. The same agency greenlit VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/288137/what-is-vanecks-hodl-spot-bitcoin-etf">HODL</a> on Jan. 10 along with ten other <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis">funds</a>, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>The Block reached out to a VanEck representative for comment. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>