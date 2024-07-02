<p>ChromaWay, the firm building out the Layer 1 blockchain network Chromia, intends to launch a minimum viable product version of its mainnet on July 16 to establish the network's core functions.</p>\r\n<p>Chromia will also bridge its native token CHR on its mainnet to facilitate the staking delegation process, network hosting fee payments and other core functions on the network, according to a release shared with The Block. CHR is an ERC-20 token and BEP-20 asset on BNB Chain.</p>\r\n<p>Chromia aims to make building web3 applications easier by coding its base-layer blockchain in Rell, a custom programming language comparable to SQL. The team claims the language was <a href="https://medium.com/@sustained_grullo_mallard_94/the-case-for-rell-a-new-blockchain-language-578f1dd30fe5">designed</a> to allow higher-order computing functions and faster runtimes while building and running decentralized apps. </p>\r\n<p>"Launching the MVP Mainnet is a pivotal moment for Chromia," co-founder Alex Mizrahi said in a statement. "It's not just a technical milestone; it's the beginning of something we believe has enormous potential."</p>\r\n<p>"Our relational blockchain platform is designed to deliver a streamlined and user-friendly experience, and this launch sets the stage for the future growth and development of our network," he added, referring to the term "<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relational_database">relational</a>" used in computer science to describe a way of building more intuitive databases.</p>\r\n<p>Former DeFiance Capital Head of Portfolio Growth Yeou Jie Goh <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269539/defiance-capital-yeou-jie-goh-blockchain-project-chromia">joined</a> Chromia as head of the Asia Pacific Region in December 2023.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>