<p>The blockchain firm OpenLedger raised $8 million in seed funding in a round led by Polychain Capital and Borderless Capital. </p>
<p>Other participants in the round included <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/202755/crypto-hashkey-capital-third-fund-500-million">HashKey Capital</a>, Finality Capital, Hash3, STIX, MH Ventures, EigenLayer's Sreeram Kannan, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal, Manta's Kenny Li and others. The seed round makes up OpenLedger's total funding to date.</p>
<p>OpenLedger builds permissionless and data-focused infrastructure for artificial intelligence development. The firm will use its seed financing to grow its team and bolster its data pipeline infrastructure that OpenLedger intends to launch on mainnet in the next quarter.</p>
<p>"Data only increases in its relevance as AI becomes more prominent by the day," the OpenLedger team told The Block. "We felt that there was a void waiting to be addressed in the space of data with decentralization, and we see that it is a crucial bridge that will spell the difference between good and best AI models. And it is one of the greatest driving factors for us to conceptualize and create OpenLedger."</p>