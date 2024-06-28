<p>Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based gaming and metaverse firm, is considering going public next year, its chairman Yat Siu said.</p>\r\n<p>Animoca is considering a potential public listing in Hong Kong or the Middle East, where crypto-friendly policies are in place, according to an <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/articles/animoca-brands-looks-to-crypto-friendly-markets-for-potential-2025-listing">article</a> from The Information, which first reported the public listing plan.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company has confirmed the news with The Block. “It's contingent on many factors, but we feel confident that we will go public. And if it happens, it's likely in the second half of 2025,” Siu said in an emailed response to The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p>Once traded on the Australian Securities Exchange, Animoca was <a href="https://www.animocabrands.com/removal-from-official-list">delisted</a> from the ASX in 2020 following scrutiny of its involvement in crypto-related activities. <span style="font-weight: 400;">“This is difficult to say at this time, but it is something the board of directors and management are working on and hope to complete as soon as possible,” the firm </span><a href="https://www.animocabrands.com/delisting-faq"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at the time.</span></p>\r\n<p>Founded in 2014, Animoca was <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/zinnialee/2022/07/12/animoca-brands-hits-59-billion-valuation-as-crypto-winter-deepens/">valued</a> at $5.9 billion following a funding round in 2022. It has invested in prominent blockchain and Web3 projects, including The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and the TON network.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>