<p>The odds that <span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. President Joe Biden would drop </span>out of the upcoming presidential election reached 39% on the decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The "yes" bet soared to <a href="https://polymarket.com/event/will-biden-drop-out-of-presidential-race?tid=1719565769197">its highest-ever</a> today following the presidential debate between Biden and Trump last night. Polymarket's "Biden drops out of presidential race?" has attracted nearly $7.1 million worth of bets from users.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The debate between the presumptive election candidates for the Republican and Democratic Party worsened concerns surrounding Biden's eligibility to serve another four years as U.S. President, according to a </span><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/crgedpw4r5eo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BBC report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. During the 90-minute debate, the current U.S. leader raised eyebrows by his performance being "flat" and "unclear," BBC said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last night's debate also led the Democratic Party to consider Biden's performance as a "liability," a report from <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/27/biden-trump-debate-democrats-reaction">The Guardian</a> said, while it stated that replacing Biden would be "very unlikely."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In another </span><a href="https://polymarket.com/event/presidential-election-winner-2024?tid=1719567384141"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Polymarket bet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the winner of the 2024 presidential election, with over $190 million being wagered, 63% predicted that Trump would win, while 21% bet on Biden's victory.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the price of Jeo Boden, the meme token themed after the U.S. President, has fallen 26% in the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/politifi"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CoinGecko</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Other politics-themed tokens including those named after Trump, have also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302025/politifi-memecoins-plunge-amid-trump-vs-biden-televised-debate">dipped</a> during that time frame. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The next U.S. presidential election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5, 2024.</span></p>