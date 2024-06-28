<p>Yield App announced the immediate suspension of all platform activities as it enters liquidation proceedings. Community channels will also be suspended, while a support channel will remain open via the yield.app.</p>\r\n<p>"This follows the realization of portfolio losses incurred through third-party hedge fund managers that held Yield App assets in custody on the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and who are subject to ongoing litigation," the platform <a href="https://x.com/YieldApp/status/1806558286029918502">wrote</a> on social media platform X.</p>\r\n<p>Users attempting to access the self-described community-driven digital wealth management platform’s website are met with the same announcement on its homepage.</p>\r\n<p>Yield App published its <a href="https://yield.app/blog/yield-pro-newsletter-25-June-2024">most recent blog post</a> on June 25, which did not indicate a suspension was coming.</p>\r\n<p>The app claims suspending activity was done to “ensure fair and equal treatment for all Yield App’s users and stakeholders.”</p>\r\n<p>It also asked for patience and committed to releasing more information “at the earliest possible date.”</p>\r\n<p>Yield App <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2020/12/10/yield-raises-49m-in-bid-to-simplify-defi/">raised</a> nearly $5 million in a hybrid funding round led by Alphabit and Digital Strategies in 2020.</p>\r\n<p>The platform's native token, YLD, is <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/yield-app">down 58%</a> over the past 24 hours off the back of the news.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>