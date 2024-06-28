<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Internet personality Logan Paul filed a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Stephen Findeisen — better known as Coffeezilla — over a series of videos on Paul’s failed NFT game, CryptoZoo.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The charges were </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/68891856/1/paul-v-findeisen/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at a San Antonio district court on June 27, with Paul alleging that Findeisen “maliciously and repeatedly” published false statements accusing Paul of operating a scam in connection with CryptoZoo.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The court documents allege that Findeisen “has perpetuated this false narrative, despite knowing it to be completely and utterly false, in order to enhance his own profile and increase his viewership and income in the process.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The three-part </span><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=386p68_lDHA"><span style="font-weight: 400;">video</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> series in question was published in late 2022. In it, Coffeezilla accused Paul of participating in a scam by promoting CryptoZoo and collecting money from NFT holders but not paying developers to actually create it, leaving investors and participants without a functioning product.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The videos quickly went viral, gaining tens of millions of views, and remain among Coffeezilla’s most popular videos.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the wake of these videos’ publication, Paul released a response video saying the game was still under development. This video has since been removed from YouTube.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The court filings allege that Coffeezilla omitted key information in his videos that demonstrated Paul never intended to scam anyone “but to the contrary had always intended to build a legitimate blockchain-based game.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The documents blame adviser Jake Greenbaum and developer Eduardo Ibanez for the project’s failure, saying Ibanez “turned out to be a charlatan who … had incompetently overseen the process and failed to pay his team of developers.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Paul’s team is seeking $75,000 in damages plus legal fees, interest, and additional damages to be determined by the court.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Paul brings this defamation suit to hold Findeisen accountable for his actions and to hold him liable for the immense harm that he has caused to Paul’s reputation through the intentional and reckless dissemination of defamatory falsehoods.” The documents added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After CryptoZoo failed to materialize and following Coffezilla’s videos, Paul announced he would carry out a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/270524/logan-paul-commits-buy-back-cryptozoo-nfts"><span style="font-weight: 400;">buyback</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of CryptoZoo NFTs to mitigate losses incurred by those who purchased them, paid out of pocket by Paul.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block contacted Findeisen for comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>