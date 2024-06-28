<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer Technologies is in the process of acquiring nearly 600 megawatts (MW) of additional power capacity to grow its bitcoin mining capabilities and other activities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The mining operation </span><a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bitdeer-expands-power-capacity-pipeline-120000900.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Friday it expects to secure up to 570 MW of power capacity by entering a lease for an Ohio-based industrial park equipped with an advanced power infrastructure. The 30-year agreement will </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">increase Bitdeer’s total power capacity to 2.5 GW globally, in addition to strengthening the company’s infrastructure development pipeline for Bitcoin mining and other facets of its operations, the company said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The strategic location of the Hannibal Industrial Park, combined with its ready-to-use infrastructure, significantly expands our existing power capacity and supports our growth ambitions in Bitcoin mining and HPC and AI," Bitdeer Chief Business Officer Linghui Kong</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> said Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The mining firm expects to gradually acquire the additional 570 MW of power capacity over the next year or so. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of that 570 MW, 266 MW are expected to become available to the miner in the second half of 2025. The other 304 MW is "currently under review to be formally incorporated into the regional transmission planning process."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mining a single bitcoin requires roughly 260 megawatt hours [MWh], including cooling for server farms, </span><a href="https://www.sauder.ubc.ca/news/insights/werners-blog-social-cost-bitcoin-mining-bc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to an estimate cited by the University of British Columbia.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitdeer's stock (ticker BTDR) was trading at $10.26 at publication time, up roughly 5% in Friday's session.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>