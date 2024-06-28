Coinbase submits filings to list futures for SHIB, AVAX and other tokens with the CFTC

<p>Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is seeking to add futures related to popular altcoins to its derivatives exchange.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase submitted five new filings of futures products tied to DOT, SHIB, XLM, AVAX and LINK with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to the firm's <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/derivatives/filings">website</a>. The exchange slated the products' trading date on or after July 15.</p>\r\n<p>"With the addition of AVA, LNK, DOT, XLM, and SHB, our participants and their clients gain more access points to manage risk, speculate on price movements and participate in the cryptoeconomy with reduced upfront capital requirements," Coinbase wrote in a Friday <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/blog/coinbase-derivatives-to-launch-new-cftc-regulated-crypto-derivatives">release</a>. "This expansion not only diversifies our product suite but can also enhance our users' overall trading experience."</p>\r\n<p>Of the five tokens, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248368/avalanche-avax-usd">AVAX</a> has the largest market capitalization at $11.1 billion. AVAX traded at $28.18 at publication time, experiencing a 0.48% increase in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248362/shiba-inu-shib-usd">SHIB's</a> market capitalization came second of the five at $10.1 billion, trading at $0.000017 at a 2.96% decrease in the same time frame, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248362/shiba-inu-shib-usd">The Block's price page</a>.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n<em>Editor's note, 2:10 p.m. ET: The headline has been updated to AVAX.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>