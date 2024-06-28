Coinbase submits filings to list futures for SHIB, AVAX and other tokens with the CFTC

Companies • June 28, 2024, 2:03PM EDT
UPDATED: June 28, 2024, 2:11PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Coinbase submitted five new filings of futures products tied to DOT, SHIB, XLM, AVAX and LINK.
  • The products are slated to trade on or after July 15.