Pudgy Penguins parent firm Igloo Inc acquires Frame

Deals • June 28, 2024, 5:47PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
UPDATED: June 28, 2024, 5:53PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Pudgy Penguins’ parent firm Igloo Inc. acquired the web3 creator-focused platform Frame. 
  • The Frame team will join Igloo in developing Abstract Chain, a network building out on-chain culture and communities. 

Igloo Inc., the parent firm behind the