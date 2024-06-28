Pudgy Penguins parent firm Igloo Inc acquires Frame

<p>Igloo Inc., the parent firm behind the popular NFT project Pudgy Penguins, acquired the on-chain creator economy platform Frame. The terms of the deal were not revealed.</p>\r\n<p>The purpose of the acquisition is to develop Abstract Chain, a Layer 2 network designed for on-chain culture and communities, Igloo Inc. CEO Luca Netz <a href="https://x.com/lucanetz/status/1806790698672550069?s=46">explained</a> on the social media platform X.</p>\r\n<p>The Frame team will now join Igloo. "By combining forces, we will provide the infrastructure and distribution necessary to usher crypto into the consumer crypto revolution," Netz added.</p>\r\n<p>Frame develops infrastructure such as the permissionless creation of NFT marketplaces that enforce creator royalties. The platform also allocates some of its Layer 2 gas fees to support creators, according to the firm's website.</p>\r\n<p>"Abstract will pioneer a new era driven by the culture economy, create distribution rails, empower builders and introduce innovative economic mechanisms on-chain," Frame <a href="https://x.com/frame_xyz/status/1806790434821177361">wrote</a> on the social media platform X.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278347/walmart-pudgy-penguins-expansion">Pudgy Penguins</a> NFT collection brought in over $4 million in trade volume this week and nearly $14 million between June 16 and June 23, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/ethereum-art-and-collectibles-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Ethereum Art and Collectibles NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>