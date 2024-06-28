<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dan Romero, co-founder of the popular decentralized social media protocol Farcaster, unveiled Friday </span><a href="https://x.com/dwr/status/1806774735109562789"><span style="font-weight: 400;">a new in-app payments feature</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The new tool, built for the Farcaster client Warpcast, uses the USDC stablecoin for 1-tap payments from a user’s profile or the app’s messaging platform.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The feature solves one of the persistent issues of paying people in crypto — namely, looking up someone’s alphanumeric wallet address. Because Farcaster identities are human-readable, it makes that process easier.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our goal is to make it easy to pay people with crypto in an app you use every day on your phone. No need to look up an address or remember how to spell someone's ENS,” Romero told The Block in a direct message.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Romero also confirmed to The Block that, at launch, the application will only use USDC on the Coinbase-built Base Ethereum scaling layer, which reduces fees and confirmation times. Because Farcaster is an open protocol, however, "we allow other apps in the ecosystem to power other currencies and chains," he said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Launched in 2020, Farcaster has been steadily gaining traction in the crypto world. The early 2024 launch of “Frames,” which enabled people to launch applications like web3 games or interactive NFTs directly into peoples’ newsfeeds so they wouldn’t have to leave the app, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275971/farcaster-daily-active-users-surge-frames-launch"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spurred adoption</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It's really hard for a new player to unseat a powerful network effect [like Twitter]. So [Romero] knows, in order for Farcaster the protocol to be successful, Warpcast, the specific app, needs to be killer. They've been primarily focused on building features that make Warpcast the client good,” Haun Ventures partner </span><span style="font-weight: 400;" data-rich-links="{&quot;per_n&quot;:&quot;Breck Stodghill&quot;,&quot;per_e&quot;:&quot;bstodghill@haun.co&quot;,&quot;type&quot;:&quot;person&quot;}">Breck Stodghill</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">told The Block in a recent interview.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May, Paradigm led a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298016/crypto-vc-funding-farcaster"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$150 million funding round</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Farcaster with participation from heavyweight VCs such as a16z, Haun Ventures, USV, Variant and Standard Crypto.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>