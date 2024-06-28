<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Internal Revenue Service released late Friday the <a href="https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2024-14004/gross-proceeds-and-basis-reporting-by-brokers-and-determination-of-amount-realized-and-basis-for">latest version</a> of its controversial “broker rule” guidance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The tax agency first published </span><a href="https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-08-29/pdf/2023-17565.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">new proposed regulations</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers in August 2023, stoking fears that ambiguous language could harmfully impact many parts of the crypto industry from wallet providers to decentralized exchanges.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Good news: They agree that custodial brokers are, well, brokers,” Coin Center Chief Communications Office Neeraj Agrawal said in a <a href="https://x.com/NeerajKA/status/1806791339469656110">post</a> on X. “Our concern is whether or not a self-custodial application (like a DEX) that is just code with no central authority would be considered a broker too.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In other words, exchanges like Kraken and Coinbase will be subject to the new rules, which will go partially into effect in 2025. However, rules that would have imposed potentially impossible and privacy-invasive reporting and KYC requirements on decentralized, non-custodial protocols will wait and see.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The Treasury Department and the IRS would benefit from additional consideration of issues involving non-custodial industry participants,” the filing reads.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coin Center was one of several firms that pushed back against the IRS’s initial expanded definition of a broker that appeared to rope in non-custodial, self-executing crypto platforms. Just </span><a href="https://theblockchainassociation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/2024-06-21-BA_Comment_re_Broker_PRA.docx.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">last week</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the Blockchain Association also complained about the potential for hefty compliance costs of the rule.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The proposed regulations — which build on efforts to expand IRS regulation over crypto transaction tax reporting in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act from 2021 — would not only have expanded the number of entities treated as brokers but also vastly expand the type of entities obligated to report under 1099 tax reporting requirements (and crypto-specific 1099-DA form).</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In its public letter, the Blockchain Association estimated the law would add 8 billion 1099-DA tax forms to process and compliance costs of $254 billion. This is, in part, because nearly any trade involving a blockchain-based asset — from NFTs to stablecoins — would fall under the 1099 reporting umbrella, Bitwave CEO Patrick White wrote in a recent op-ed for </span><a href="https://thedefiant.io/news/research-and-opinion/the-proposed-irs-broker-reporting-rules-would-effectively-kill-defi"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Defiant</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Agrawal notes the IRS seems to have taken note of the pushback and delayed making final determinations regarding crypto. It was a point echoed by Consensys Senior Counsel and Director of Global Regulatory Matters Bill Hughes, who clarified the guidance “does NOT finalize rules pertaining to unhosted wallets and related non-custodial software offerings.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“They say those offerings are still under review as possibly being brokers, and they will finalize their status later,” he <a href="https://x.com/BillHughesDC/status/1806788154571035132">added</a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>