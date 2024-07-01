<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Web3 payment infrastructure provider Transak has partnered with Uniswap Labs to serve as a fiat on-ramp partner, facilitating fiat purchases of crypto directly in the Uniswap Wallet.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Transak announced the collaboration Monday, saying it will give users “a smooth and intuitive on-ramp experience, simplifying their entry point into decentralized finance (DeFi).”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Uniswap Wallet is self-custodial and features direct access to the Uniswap protocol, the world’s largest and most popular decentralized exchange. This allows Uniswap Wallet users to easily exchange and trade their tokens directly in the app. By integrating with Transak, wallet users can now purchase crypto in the app, skipping the need to transfer funds from a centralized exchange and potentially opening the door to new users.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Users from over 160 countries will be able to utilize a “vast array of global and local payment methods” to purchase crypto directly in the Uniswap Wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit/debit cards, and other unspecified but localized payment methods.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our goal is to make DeFi accessible to everyone,” said Mary Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs. “Our partnership with Transak expands our ability to ensure a user-friendly onboarding experience that welcomes newcomers into the world of decentralized finance.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The collaboration could allow new users to skip over intermediary steps to buying crypto, and open pathways for new users to engage with various DeFi ecosystems.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>