<p>Bitfinex Securities is set to launch two new tokenized bonds on the Bitcoin sidechain, the Liquid Network, as part of an ongoing issuance program with Alternative, the securitization fund of Luxembourg-based microfinance group Mikro Kapital.</p>\r\n<p>The program features two different durations: an 11-month bond with a 10% coupon rate and a 36-month bond with a 13.5% coupon rate. They are part of an ongoing monthly program, with the option to expand to include further durations and coupons, according to a statement shared with The Block. A coupon rate is the annual interest rate paid by the bond issuer to the bondholders.</p>\r\n<p>The capital raise will commence on July 3, targeting up to $10 million in USDT with a minimum investment size of $125,000, and closes on July 31.</p>\r\n<h2>Leveraging Bitcoin’s Liquid Network for tokenization</h2>\r\n<p>Bitfinex Securities <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268562/bitfinex-securities-announces-first-tokenized-bond-on-liquid-network">announced</a> its first tokenized bond on the Liquid Network, also in collaboration with Mikro Kapital, raised more than $5 million in USDT in December 2023.</p>\r\n<p>The Liquid Network is specifically designed for issuing assets, including stablecoins and regulated security token offerings, enabling issuers to create compliant issuances while allowing investors to self-custody, withdraw and trade securities peer-to-peer.</p>\r\n<p>“By leveraging the Liquid Network, we are introducing innovative financial solutions that merge the strengths of traditional and crypto investments,” Bitfinex Securities Head of Operations Jesse Knutson said. “We are thrilled to continue our ongoing collaboration with Mikro Kapital and support them in bringing new forms of financing to the microfinancing sector through this latest tokenized bond issuance.”</p>\r\n<p>The proceeds from the latest issue will be used to invest in microfinance and sharing economy projects to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in emerging markets, according to the statement.</p>\r\n<p>Mikro Kapital’s securitization fund claims to have a loan portfolio totaling around €300 million ($323 million), supporting 180,000 borrowers in 10 countries.</p>\r\n<p>Bitfinex Securities <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275351/bitfinex-securities-el-salvador">launched</a> its digital asset services in El Salvador in January, in addition to its initial Kazakhstan entity. The firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287768/bitfinex-securities-tokenized-debt-issue-el-salvador-airport-hotel-complex">unveiled</a> a $6.25 million tokenized debt issue for an El Salvador airport Hampton by Hilton hotel complex in April.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>