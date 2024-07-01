<p>Japanese investment firm Metaplanet <a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/a732c107/ac16/4f4b/8c0c/65184ceab604/140120240630541695.pdf">announced</a> shortly after the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Monday that it had purchased an additional 20.195 BTC for 200 yen ($1.2 million).</p>\r\n<p>This latest acquisition takes Metaplanet’s holdings to 161.2677 BTC, the firm said, equivalent to more than $10.1 million at current prices. The bitcoin were acquired for a total of 1.65 billion yen ($10.2 million) at an average purchase price of $63,427 per bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>On June 24, Metaplanet <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301386/japanese-firm-metaplanet-inc-to-buy-bitcoin-worth-6-3-million-through-bond-issuance">announced</a> its board of directors agreed to purchase bitcoin worth 1 billion yen ($6.3 million) using capital raised through an upcoming bond issuance.</p>\r\n<p>Monday's announcement represents the first acquisition in that process and comes after the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299445/japans-metaplanet-stocks-up-btc-purchase">purchased</a> an additional 250 million yen worth of bitcoin in June.</p>\r\n<h2>Following in MicroStrategy’s footsteps</h2>\r\n<p>Data from Bitcointreasuries.net <a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/entities/176">shows</a> that Metaplanet previously purchased bitcoin on April 23, May 10 and June 11, following a strategy similar to that of the U.S. business intelligence firm MicroStrategy.</p>\r\n<p>“The move is a direct response to sustained economic pressures in Japan, notably high government debt levels, prolonged periods of negative real interest rates, and the consequently weak yen,” the company said in May.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy, which began buying bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in 2020, currently holds 226,331 BTC ($14.1 billion) — more than 1% of bitcoin’s total 21 million supply — following its most recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301058/microstrategy-buys-additional-11931-btc">acquisition</a> of 11,931 BTC for $786 million.</p>\r\n<p>Metaplanet’s TSE-traded stock traded up 1% on Monday and has gained more than 233% since it started buying bitcoin, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/TSE-3350/">TradingView</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_302877"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1239px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-302877" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/07/Screenshot-2024-07-01-at-15.17.42.png" alt="Metaplanet stock price. Image: TradingView." width="1229" height="505" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Metaplanet stock price. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/TSE-3350/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>