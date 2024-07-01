<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it was already “prepared” for Friday’s court ruling that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s case against the exchange will continue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company wrote in an X </span><a href="https://x.com/BinanceUS/status/1807905912231022593"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it “looks forward” to the case moving to further discovery. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Notably, the SEC has yet to identify any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Binance.US throughout the extensive, 11-month discovery process in which we have participated to date,” Binance.US said in the post.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance’s response comes after a U.S. federal judge on Friday dismissed part of the SEC’s lawsuit against Binance and Changpeng Zhao, the exchange’s founder, but </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302695/judge-upholds-bulk-of-sec-case-against-binance-but-nixes-secondary-sales-charge-among-others"><span style="font-weight: 400;">upheld most of the agency's charges</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> against Binance.US. Those charges include potentially offering unregistered investment products and violating anti-fraud provisions. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the X post, Binance.US added that it has always employed the "limited guidance” the SEC offered to stay compliant. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It is unfortunate that we, like many companies in our industry, have fallen victim to the SEC’s regulation by enforcement approach and politically motivated overreach under its current leadership,” the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In June 2023, the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233202/details-of-the-sec-complaint-against-binance-include-ftx-like-misuse-of-customer-funds">sued</a> Binance, Binance.US and Zhao for charges including violations of securities laws. Zhao is currently serving jail time for his charges from the Department of Justice.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>