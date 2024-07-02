<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Germany-based computing services firm Northern Data AG is preparing an initial public offering in the U.S. of an entity comprising its artificial intelligence cloud computing and data center businesses, according to a Bloomberg report. The company operates large-scale crypto mining facilities in Europe and the U.S.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Northern Data is evaluating potential advisors and may appoint lead banks in the coming months, Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-01/northern-data-weighs-ai-unit-us-ipo-at-up-to-16-billion-value?embedded-checkout=true"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The company reportedly aims to list the entity on the Nasdaq as early as the first half of 2025.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the firm has yet to make decisions about the offering, banks estimated the valuation of Northern Data’s entity up for IPO to be in the range of $10 billion to $16 billion, the report said. The company might sell a minority stake to investors before going public, sources told Bloomberg.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Northern Data reportedly told analysts and investors last November that it was preparing for an IPO for its cloud unit and a separate listing in the U.S. for its bitcoin mining business. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company did not immediately respond to The Block’s inquiry about whether the potential U.S. listing for the bitcoin mining unit is still in the works.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The computing services firm’s U.S. bitcoin mining unit, Peak Mining, </span><a href="https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northern-data-groups-peak-mining-announces-purchase-of-a-second-300mw-data-center-location-in-corpus-christi-texas-302155098.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">purchased its second</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> 300 megawatts mining site in May. The unit owns nearly 700 megawatts of mining centers in development, which would make the company one of the largest miners in the country, Bloomberg reported. The unit mined 2,298 BTC in 2023, down 18% year-on-year, the company </span><a href="https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/news/peak-mining-operations-update"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a financial statement. Peak Mining earned over </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">€</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">59.7 million ($64 million) in BTC revenue last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last year, Northern Data </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/260647/tether-northern-data-600-million-unsecured-loan-facility-bitcoin-mining"><span style="font-weight: 400;">secured</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a loan of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">€575 million from stablecoin firm Tether, following the USDT issuer’s strategic investment in Northern Data to support the company’s blockchain and AI services in September. In January, the two further strengthened their ties as Northern Data acquired a €400 million investment vehicle from Tether, solidifying Tether's position as a key investor in the computing firm.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Northern Data AG shares closed up 5.04% on Monday</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> but have fallen 5.84% so far this year. The company was listed on Xetra, a trading venue operated by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in 2018.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>