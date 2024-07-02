<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw total daily net inflows of $129.45 million on Monday, reporting their fifth consecutive day of positive flows. Monday’s net inflows also marked the largest fund intake the ETFs have seen since June 7.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC led the inflows yesterday with $65 million, followed by Bitwise’s BITB, which recorded $41 million, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB reported net inflows of $13 million. Funds from Invesco and Galaxy Digital, VanEck and Franklin Templeton saw relatively minor inflows of around or under $5 million. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock’s IBIT and Grayscale’s GBTC, the two largest spot bitcoin ETFs in terms of net asset value, saw zero flows on Monday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 bitcoin funds saw about $1.36 billion in trading volume on Monday. The ETFs have accumulated a total net inflow of $14.65 billion since their January inception.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin dipped 0.3% in the past 24 hours to $63,094 at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Bitcoin has recovered from last week’s brief low point of under $60,000, but remains significantly lower than its price level of above $71,000 in early June.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">QCP Capital analysts said in a Monday report that both bitcoin and ether tend to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302736/analysts-say-july-could-be-a-strong-month-for-bitcoin-and-ether-based-on-historical-trends"><span style="font-weight: 400;">fare better in July</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> due to the positive seasonality observed historically. Coinbase analysts also pointed to the positive seasonal trend in July.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>