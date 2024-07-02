<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Bahamas, the first economy in the world to launch a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/251860/what-is-a-cbdc-a-beginners-guide-to-central-bank-digital-currencies"><span style="font-weight: 400;">central bank digital currency</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, is developing regulations to have commercial banks offer access to its Sand Dollar in an attempt to boost adoption, Reuters reported Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">John Rolle, the Bahamas' central bank governor, </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/bahamas-regulate-banks-offer-cbank-digital-currency-2024-07-01/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Reuters that the adoption of the Sand Dollar — the islands’ CBDC launched in 2020 — remains limited so the government is preparing regulations that would effectively force commercial banks to distribute the digital currency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rolle said that the central bank foresees a process “where all of the commercial banks will eventually be in that space,” adding that the Bahamas authorities have started to signal the new regulatory direction to local institutions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Bahamas’ central bank </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/81929/the-central-bank-of-the-bahamas-officially-launches-its-sand-dollar-digital-currency"><span style="font-weight: 400;">officially launched the Sand Dollar</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in October 2020. As of the end of December 2023, the volume of Sand Dollars in circulation rose by 60.8% to $1.7 million from the beginning of the year, central bank </span><a href="https://www.centralbankbahamas.com/viewPDF/documents/2024-02-01-16-01-21-Press-Release-SandDollar-Public-Update-December-2023.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The number of personal wallets for the Sand Dollar expanded by 20% throughout the year to 118,955 by the end of last year, according to central bank data.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The central bank did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>