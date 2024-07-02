<p>Tools for Humanity, a core contributor to the eyeball-scanning crypto project Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has appointed four former Apple, Google, Meta, Tesla and X executives to its ranks.</p>\r\n<p>Worldcoin aims to create a global digital currency distributed fairly to everyone by verifying individuals' uniqueness using biometric data via its digital identity system, World ID.</p>\r\n<p>Tools for Humanity argues that the age of artificial intelligence has increased the need for such “proof of humanness,” with the new hires brought in to help address privacy and security challenges and “build technology to develop a more just economic system,” according to a statement.</p>\r\n<p>Former Apple, Meta and Tesla executive Rich Heley joins as Chief Device Officer, charged with leading the design, performance and accessibility of the Orb, a hardware device developed by Tools for Humanity for Worldcoin’s iris scans.</p>\r\n<p>Damien Kieran becomes Tools for Humanity’s Chief Privacy Officer having previously served in a similar role at X. Kieran is tasked with engaging data privacy officers and regulators globally to “shape new industry standards for compliance and privacy protections.”</p>\r\n<p>Ex-Google Director of Android Security Adrian Ludwig comes on board as Chief Information Security Officer, responsible for data security internally and externally at Tools for Humanity.</p>\r\n<p>Finally, Ajay Patel joins the firm as Head of World ID, leading its go-to-market strategy, public and private partnerships and overall user experience. Patel previously led Google Payments' identity team.</p>\r\n<p>Worldcoin has experienced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298522/worldcoins-spain-ban-extended">regulatory challenges</a> in several countries since its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241074/sam-altman-worldcoin-launches-token">launch</a> last year. Currently based on OP Mainnet, Worldcoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289420/worldcoin-to-have-its-own-layer-2-blockchain-called-world-chain">plans</a> to transition to its own Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain later this summer.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>