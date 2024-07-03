<p>The 11 U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw total daily net outflows of $13.62 million on Tuesday, returning to negative flows after five straight days of inflows.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s GBTC saw net outflows of $32.38 million, followed by Bitwise’s BITB, which lost $6.76 million, according to SosoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>On the other hand, BlackRock’s IBIT had $14.12 million worth of inflows, and Fidelity’s FBTC saw inflows worth $5.42 million. VanEck’s bitcoin fund recorded $3.51 million, and Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB reported $2.48 million in net inflows on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>The 11 bitcoin funds had less than $1 billion in trading volume on Tuesday, which is significantly lower than the height of March trading with a daily volume of around eight to ten billion dollars. The ETFs have accumulated a total net inflow of $14.64 billion since their January inception.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin dropped 3.51% in the past 24 hours to $60,876 at the time of publication, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">bitcoin price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The price drop came despite a Tuesday <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/303170/standard-chartered-forecasts-bitcoin-could-hit-all-time-high-in-august">report</a> from Standard Chartered predicting that the top cryptocurrency could hit its all-time high in August, followed by an increase to $100,000 by the time of the U.S. presidential election in November.</p>\r\n<p>However, in a “least likely” scenario of the current U.S. President Joe Biden stepping out of the election race, bitcoin prices could further drop to the range of $50,000 to $55,000, Standard Chartered forecasted.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>