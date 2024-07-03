<p>Bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets is weighing options for a potential initial public offering in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.</p>\r\n<p>The firm is consulting with advisers on a potential IPO and plans to launch a pre-IPO funding round that could take place in the coming weeks, Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-02/alameda-backed-miner-genesis-digital-assets-said-to-weigh-us-ipo?embedded-checkout=true">reported</a> today, citing sources familiar with the matter.</p>\r\n<p>GDA’s plan comes as many bitcoin mining firms are attempting to expand revenues and mining capacities since April’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289979/the-pulse-the-bitcoin-halving-has-taken-place-now-it-gets-interesting">bitcoin halving</a>, which reduced bitcoin mining rewards by 50%.</p>\r\n<p>Alameda Research, the defunct sister trading firm of bankrupt FTX exchange, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/191919/alameda-invested-1-15-billion-into-crypto-miner-genesis-bloomberg">invested</a> about $1.15 billion in GDA in 2022, which brought the mining firm’s value to $5.5 billion at the time.</p>\r\n<p>GDA did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</p>\r\n<p>The mining firm, which has a total power capacity of over 500 megawatts, runs over 20 mining facilities across four continents, including those in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to its <a href="https://genesisdigitalassets.com/news-insights/">website</a>.</p>\r\n<p>In May, GDA <a href="https://genesisdigitalassets.com/gda-partners-with-ypf-luz-to-launch-a-bitcoin-mining-center-in-argentina-powered-with-repurposed-flared-gas/">launched</a> a mining center in Argentina, and in April, it <a href="https://genesisdigitalassets.com/gda-launches-36-mw-data-center-capacity-in-west-texas/">announced</a> a new facility in Texas that has about 36 MW of total power capacity.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>