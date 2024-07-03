Hong Kong regulators to review crypto rules ‘as appropriate,’ says finance secretary

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong’s finance secretary said that the regulators will “review requirements” for cryptocurrency-related activities as necessary as the crypto industry develops.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, </span><a href="https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202407/03/P2024070200463.htm?fontSize=1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> today at a parliamentary questioning that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission would “keep in view market developments and review the requirements on VA-related activities as appropriate.” </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">He made the comment when questioned by a lawmaker about whether the regulators would speed up the vetting process for crypto licenses and relax rules for the distribution of crypto assets by intermediaries.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hui noted that licensed corporations or registered institutions can distribute crypto-related products after notifying the regulators, and they “do not need to apply for modification of licensing conditions.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The questioning comes after many global exchanges — including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296639/okx-withdraws-vasp-license-application-in-hong-kong">OKX</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296203/gate-io-affiliate-withdraws-license-application-in-hong-kong-winds-down-local-services">Gate.io</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294543/htxs-hong-kong-affiliate-withdraws-license-application-again">HTX</a> — withdrew their license applications in Hong Kong in May ahead of a deadline set by the SFC. The regulator said that after June 1, all crypto trading platforms operating in Hong Kong must be either licensed by the SFC, or “deemed-to-be-licensed” applicants.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Duncan Chiu, a Hong Kong lawmaker, has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298075/hong-kong-lawmaker-criticism"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raised concerns</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over the “excessively stringent” licensing regulations, criticizing that these rules have pushed major global exchanges away from entering Hong Kong. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chiu wrote in an </span><a href="https://www1.hkej.com/dailynews/commentary/article/3782025/%E6%88%91%E5%80%91%E6%98%AF%E8%AA%8D%E7%9C%9F%E6%90%9E%E9%87%91%E8%9E%8D%E5%89%B5%E6%96%B0%E5%97%8E%3F"><span style="font-weight: 400;">opinion piece</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last month that the license withdrawals of multiple exchanges have “shaken the confidence of market participants in Hong Kong's push to develop Web3.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>