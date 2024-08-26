Herring Global marks first year milestone; Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Herring Global, a rapidly expanding leader in digital asset trading and liquidity provision, is pleased to announce two significant additions to its executive team. Christian Fischer has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer, and Benjamin Toh has joined as the Head of Compliance/MLRO.

Christian Fischer joins Herring Global from ADDX, where he served as Head of Technology for the past five years. At ADDX, Christian spearheaded the development of a regulated issuance, custody, and trading platform for digital securities. He was pivotal in implementing and overseeing the architecture for safeguarding investments using a private Ethereum blockchain for digital security custody. With over 20 years of experience in FX trading systems, market making, and technology, Christian’s leadership and technical expertise will drive Herring Global’s technological advancements.

Benjamin Toh joins Herring Global from Standard Chartered Bank, where he was a Director specializing in compliance advisory for crypto assets and payment services clients. Prior to that, he was Head of Compliance at Blockchain.com Singapore, formerly known as Altonomy, where he successfully secured in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license. Benjamin’s extensive background in regulatory compliance and crypto assets will be integral to advancing Herring Global’s compliance and regulatory efforts.

“As Herring Global marks its first anniversary, our commitment to trust, security, and innovation remains stronger than ever for our partners. We are thrilled to welcome Christian and Benjamin to our team as we aim to be a game changer in our trading infrastructure and solutions within a robust regulatory framework. Our past expertise and together with Christian’s technological acumen will drive our innovation forward. Together, their contributions will be pivotal to our ongoing growth and excellence,” said Ervin, CEO of Herring Global.

Both Christian Fischer and Benjamin Toh will report directly to Ervin.



About Herring Global

Herring Global is a digital asset trading and market-making firm, the company’s mission is to provide institutional-grade liquidity management and trading solutions across various venues catering to all users in the digital asset world. Herring global services include 24/7 around-the-clock treasury solutions, bespoke high-touch trading to programmatic smart order routing solutions to optimize trading outcomes creating a more efficient marketplace.



This post is commissioned by Blockman and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.