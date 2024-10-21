MetaMask and digital identity firm Space ID aim to simplify crypto

MetaMask and Space ID have announced an integration aimed at simplifying sending digital assets and accessing crypto wallets.

The new integration will allow users to "replace all their public wallet addresses with a single, secure, and customizable handle when making transactions on MetaMask," according to a statement. "This means that, rather than a 42-character muddle of letters and numbers, where one slip means a total loss of funds, Space ID users need only enter a simple username to send crypto."

Space ID is a web3 domain and identity platform which allows users to manage their digital assets with a single interface. Binance Labs led Space ID's seed round in 2022.

MetaMask Product Lead Christian Montoya said the Space ID integration should make "it easier and safer for MetaMask users to send and receive crypto on any EVM-compatible chain." Earlier this year, MetaMask developer Consensys acquired the crypto security app Wallet Guard with the hopes of improving the non-custodial wallet’s security.

Space ID said in its statement that users will now be able to "organize and store their handles for multiple chains in one wallet."