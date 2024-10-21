TRON DAO Supports Princeton Blockchain Club’s Crypto TigerTrek as Ruby Sponsor

Geneva, Switzerland, October 21, 2024 – TRON DAO participated as a Ruby Sponsor at Princeton Blockchain Club ’s 3rd Annual Crypto TigerTrek, a novel Princeton experience that brought together students and industry professionals for a week filled with discussions, networking, and educational sessions, all focused on the evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

TRON DAO has collaborated with top academic institutions through initiatives like the TRON Builder Tour , which has visited universities such as MIT, Harvard, and Columbia. Princeton was another important stop in TRON’s mission to mentor the next generation of blockchain developers and leaders.

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

As part of this event, Steven Bischoff, TRON Community Spokesperson, delivered a keynote to Princeton students. In his address, he emphasized the essential skills required to succeed in the cryptocurrency industry, along with providing a comprehensive overview of how to effectively communicate, navigate, and build collaborations within the industry.

The keynote also provided an overview of TRON’s robust ecosystem and stablecoin solutions are driving adoption within emerging markets, showcasing real-world applications of blockchain technology in various industries.

About TRON DAO



TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services, boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2024, it has over 265 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8.7 billion total transactions, and over $16 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO . Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government’s endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica’s global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens – TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

