Uniswap's permissionless bridging goes live across nine networks

"Moving assets between chains has been challenging," Uniswap Labs said in a blog post published Wednesday. "It required using external bridges, dealing with unfamiliar interfaces, and waiting for long transaction times."
Uniswap's launch of permissionless bridging has been rolled out, in part, to address the sometimes cumbersome nature of operating and managing assets across multiple chains. The move also comes amid Uniswap's steady decline in market share of decentralized trading in recent months.
Serving Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum and more
The decentralized exchange's bridging capabilities are initially focused on serving some of blockchain's most popular protocols.
The company said bridging is now possible with Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, OP Mainnet, Zora, Blast, World Chain and ZKsync. The permissionless bridging, possible through both Uniswap's interface and wallet, is being powered by Across Protocol, Uniswap Labs also said.
"Unlike other bridges, Across is a permissionless bridge that operates through a decentralized network of liquidity pools and relayers," according to Wednesday's blog post.
Uniswap Labs said that the new bridging functionality has been of users' "most requested features." The company linked a poll conducted on X in July that showed "bridging" ranked as the top requested feature, just ahead of "limit orders on Layer 2's."
