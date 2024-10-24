Botanix Labs, builders behind innovative 'spiderchain' network, is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to join Chainlink’s Scale program

Botanix Labs, the New York-based development company behind the Bitcoin Layer 2 "spiderchain" network, will become the first such firm to join web3 oracle provider Chainlink’s Scale program and integrate Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), it announced on Thursday.

This represents a leap forward for Bitcoin's capabilities and will expand BTC holders' access to Ethereum-based decentralized finance applications. It’s part of the growing number of BTCFi projects—i.e. DeFi on Bitcoin—that aim to expand the functionality of the first cryptocurrency.

Chainlink’s data feeds will serve as Spiderchain’s ​​primary cross-chain communication tool, facilitating data transfer between the L2 and other EVM-compatible networks. The CCIP will enable programmable token transfers across different blockchains.

Spiderchains, introduced in 2022 by Botanix, sit between the main Bitcoin layer and other sidechains. Unlike traditional sidechains, these networks introduce a bespoke proof-of-stake system layered on Bitcoin and use a series of randomly selected, distributed multisig wallets to custody funds, according to the project’s white paper.

“The Spiderchain effectively separates bitcoin ‘the asset’ and Bitcoin ‘the blockchain,’” the team wrote in the paper. “Every Bitcoin block is associated with a new multisig created between a set of random participants from the Spiderchain.”

Botanix, which launched its testnet in late 2023, says spiderchain transactions only cost a few cents in gas fees, “unlocking use cases secured by Bitcoin that wouldn’t be feasible on the main Bitcoin network, such as micropayments.”

The firm chose Chainlink because of its “proven track record” and “defense-in-depth approaches to security,” including its Sybil-resistant oracle nodes and Risk Management Network. This separate system monitors cross-chain operations for suspicious activity.

Developers building on Botanix’s L2 solution can launch cross-chain applications fed by Chainlink data by integrating the CCIP Router. The firm notes CCIP messages are programmable, meaning applications can be given a set of instructions on how to handle token transfers.

“This collaboration not only marks a significant step for Bitcoin's evolution towards a more versatile and integrated blockchain but also underscores the growing trend of interoperability in blockchain technology,” Botanix Labs COO Alisia Painter said in a statement.