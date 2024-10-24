GnosisDAO is launching a new $40 million venture fund targeting real-world assets, crypto infrastructure and payments

GnosisDAO is launching a $40 million venture fund to support early-stage projects under the Gnosis 3.0 roadmap.

The GnosisVC fund has three areas of focus: real-world assets, crypto infrastructure and payment rails, according to an announcement on Thursday. For its part, GnosisDAO will invest $20 million in the fund while the remaining half will come from external LPs.

"With GnosisVC, we're not just investing; we're architecting a future where blockchain isn't just technology but a lifestyle," Gnosis co-founder Stefan George said in a statement.

The fund, which will be partially governed by GNO token holders, has already made preliminary investments in platforms like Monerium — the developers of the EURE fiat infrastructure — and decentralized AI startup Naptha AI.

Since 2019, GnosisVC has invested in approximately 60 projects, including RWA platform Centrifuge, rollup services firm Gelato and interoperability protocol Nomad.

Gnosis is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network that extends Ethereum functionality and tooling capability. Its Gnosis Pay Visa debit card enables users to pay for goods and services in crypto.