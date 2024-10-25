Dutch tax authority seeks feedback on draft bill for crypto firms to report user data

The Dutch tax authority has started soliciting public opinion on a draft bill that would require crypto firms to collect and report relevant users’ transaction data to the tax agency.

In a translated statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Finance of the Netherlands said that the proposed bill aims to enhance transparency regarding crypto ownership and that the proposed measures “will not change anything for crypto holders, as they are already required to report their crypto balances.”

As part of the Eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC8), the EU member states are mandated to implement rules that would compel crypto firms to report customer holdings data, which will be shared among EU tax authorities. The member states have until Dec. 31, 2025, to implement the rules, which are set to officially take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Netherlands’ public consultation on the draft bill began on Oct. 24 and will run until Nov. 21. The authorities plan to submit the draft bill to the House of Representatives in the second quarter of 2025, according to the statement.

“With this bill, we are taking an important step in taxing cryptocurrencies,” Folkert Idsinga, State Secretary for Tax Affairs and the Tax Administration of the Netherlands, said in the translated statement, adding that EU member states will be able to collaborate more effectively, with crypto transactions becoming more transparent for tax authorities.

“This will combat tax evasion and avoidance, ensuring that European governments no longer miss out on tax revenue,” Idsinga said.

The Dutch finance ministry also said it is fully aware of the emerging crypto trading sector. “Cryptocurrencies, like bank deposits and other investments, are a form of wealth on which taxes must be paid,” the government said. “However, tax authorities in the European Union currently have insufficient oversight in this area, resulting in an uneven playing field in the financial sector.”

Earlier this week, Denmark’s tax law council also proposed taxing unrealized crypto gains as part of its latest bill recommendations. Mads Eberhardt, a senior crypto analyst of Steno Research, wrote on X that the tax on unrealized capital gains would likely be 42%.

The Danish government also noted that its taxation minister plans to introduce a bill earlier next year requiring crypto service providers to report information about their clients’ crypto transactions.