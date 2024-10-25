PowerTrade Launches TRUMP and KAMA Options, Expanding Political Event Trading in Crypto Markets

PowerTrade, the leading altcoin options exchange, is excited to announce the exclusive launch of TRUMP and KAMA options, offering traders the first-ever opportunity to engage with political event markets through professional-grade options. With deep liquidity in TRUMP and KAMA options—averaging $250,000 in option premium on both bid and offer sides across all strikes and expirations—PowerTrade provides unprecedented trade size for political event options. As political events increasingly shape global markets, PowerTrade is proud to provide innovative tools that enable market participants to hedge against these unpredictable movements with TRUMP and KAMA options, available only on our platform.

TRUMP and KAMA Options Product Specifications:

Expiration Range: Daily (0DTEs), weekly and monthly expirations available, catering to the volatility of short-term political events.

Strike Prices: Tailored strike ranges to reflect the expected movements during the ongoing election season.

Minimum Trade Size: As low as 0.01 option contracts, ensuring accessibility for all traders, from retail participants to larger institutions.

Settlement: Priced and settled in USDC, offering transparent and seamless settlement for in-the-money options.

PowerTrade ensures deep liquidity and tight bid-offer spreads through option order books and Request-for-Quote (RFQ) interface, where clients can trade single-leg or multi-leg options with large notional values up to $50M. This flexibility, combined with small trade sizes and seamless USDC settlement, makes political event options highly accessible and attractive for all types of traders.

Advantages of Trading TRUMP and KAMA Options on PowerTrade:

Exclusive Market Access: PowerTrade is the only exchange offering these unique political event options.

Deep Liquidity: Benefit from tight spreads and large liquidity for efficient trading.

USDC Settlement: Enjoy seamless USDC settlement for in-the-money options.

Comprehensive Trading Interface: Execute large, complex trades with ease using our RFQ system.

"With the launch of TRUMP and KAMA options, we’re empowering traders to engage with the political landscape in a way never seen before in crypto markets," said Bernd Sischka, Chief Commercial Officer at PowerTrade. "As the only exchange offering these options, we’re bringing a whole new dimension of event-driven trading to the crypto space."

Trade TRUMP and KAMA Options Today on PowerTrade and PowerDEX

Start trading TRUMP and KAMA options today on PowerTrade, and experience the first political event options in the digital asset space. For greater flexibility, all altcoin options are available for trading via both PowerTrade’s CEX and PowerDEX, ensuring accessible, reliable trading for every user.

Explore Exclusive Altcoin Option Markets on PowerTrade

PowerTrade goes beyond traditional crypto options, offering a diverse range of altcoin options that can’t be found on any other platform. With deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and access to unique markets across various sectors, PowerTrade enables traders to hedge, speculate, and engage with the crypto ecosystem like never before.

AI: FET, NEAR, TAO

Blockchain (L1, L2, Infra): ADA, ALGO, APT, ATOM, AVAX, BCH, DOT, ETC, EOS, FLOW, FTM, HBAR, KAS, LTC, MNT, OP, SEI, SOL, SUI, STX, TAIKO, TIA, TRX, WLD, XLM, ZK, ZRO, XRP

Finance: AAVE, BNB, ENA, INJ, LINK, LDO, ONDO, PENDLE, PYTH

DEX: JUP, POL, RUNE, UNI

Compute: ICP, RNDR, THETA

Meme: BONK, DOGE, FLOKI, PEPE, SHIB, WIF

Gaming & NFTs: APE, AXS, EGLD, GALA, NOT, ORDI

Storage & Data Mining: AR, FIL, GRT

Commodities/Metals: PAXG

Politics: KAMA, TRUMP

About PowerTrade

PowerTrade is the leading altcoin options exchange, offering unmatched liquidity, competitive pricing, and the widest selection of altcoin options in the market. With over 50 altcoin markets and more than 40,000 option products, PowerTrade empowers traders with tools and access previously unseen in crypto options. From political event options to altcoin and commodity-linked options, PowerTrade delivers flexible expirations, seamless USDC settlement, and an intuitive trading interface available on both CEX and PowerDEX, redefining accessibility and sophistication in the digital options space.

Stay up to date with real-time exchange updates, option flows, and new product launches by following us on X @PowerTradeHQ and join our exclusive Telegram channel for PowerTrade insights at t.me/power_trade/1.

For more information, visit PowerTrade.

This post is commissioned by PowerTrade and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.